Is Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $23.00

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 7.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move down -54.58%, while URBN stocks collected 2.63% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/20/20 that The Dow Treads Water as Investors Await Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Worth an Investment?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) The 36 Months beta value for URBN stocks is at 1.35, while 5 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 15 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.17 which is -$1.15 below current price. URBN currently has a short float of 15.35% and public float of 56.59M with average trading volume of 2.37M shares.

URBN Market Performance

URBN stocks went up by 2.63% for the week, with the monthly jump of 31.74% and a quarterly performance of 13.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.18% for URBN stocks with the simple moving average of -3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for URBN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for URBN socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN stock at the price of $21. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Outperform” rating to URBN stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 20, 2020.

URBN Stocks 17.96% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Urban Outfitters, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +31.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, URBN went up by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -33.00% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.68. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw -26.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

URBN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), starting from Hayne Azeez, who sold 11,501 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 23,926 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $230,020 with the latest closing price.

URBN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.54 for the present operating margin and +31.49 for gross margin. The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stands at +4.22. Total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return holds the value -0.20%, with -0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 93.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.88 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for Urban Outfitters, Inc. is 47.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.