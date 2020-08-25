Is Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30 and move down -320.7%, while TCDA stocks collected -32.46% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Tricida Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its New Drug Application for Veverimer for the Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis and Slowing of Kidney Disease Progression in Patients with Metabolic Acidosis Associated with CKD

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Worth an Investment?

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tricida, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $28.33 which is -$10.53 below current price. TCDA currently has a short float of 9.04% and public float of 48.66M with average trading volume of 825.53K shares.

TCDA Market Performance

TCDA stocks went down by -32.46% for the week, with the monthly drop of -27.21% and a quarterly performance of -62.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.96% for TCDA stocks with the simple moving average of -63.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCDA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TCDA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for TCDA socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on August 25, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCDA stock at the price of $48. The rating they have provided for TCDA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27, 2019.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to TCDA stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 24, 2019.

TCDA Stocks -46.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tricida, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -76.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.39%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, while the shares sank at the distance of -24.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -61.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TCDA went down by -27.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -73.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.50. In addition, Tricida, Inc. saw -73.21% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TCDA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tricida, Inc. (TCDA), starting from KLAERNER GERRIT, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $26.33 back on Jul 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 25,323 shares of Tricida, Inc., valued at $105,320 with the latest closing price.

KLAERNER GERRIT, the President and CEO of Tricida, Inc., sold 4,000 shares at the value of $27.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that KLAERNER GERRIT is holding 547,321 shares at the value of $108,600 based on the most recent closing price.

TCDA Stock Fundamentals

Based on Tricida, Inc. (TCDA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.86 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 18.35 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -31.13 and long-term debt to capital is 25.45.