Is Antero Resources Corporation (AR) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.64 and move down -22.11%, while AR stocks collected -13.64% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Antero Resources Announces Early Tender Results and Pricing of Tender Offers for its 2022 and 2023 Notes

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Worth an Investment?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) The 36 Months beta value for AR stocks is at 4.94, while 0 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 5 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.78 which is -$0.07 below current price. AR currently has a short float of 20.25% and public float of 223.32M with average trading volume of 12.88M shares.

AR Market Performance

AR stocks went down by -13.64% for the week, with the monthly jump of 31.03% and a quarterly performance of 7.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for AR stocks with the simple moving average of 57.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for AR shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AR socks in the upcoming period according to MKM Partners is $3 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR stock at the price of $1, previously predicting the value of $4. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 31, 2020.

TD Securities gave “ Hold” rating to AR stocks, setting the target price at $1.30 in the report published on March 13, 2020.

AR Stocks 18.55% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Antero Resources Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, while the shares surge at the distance of +36.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.85% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AR went down by -13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +37.68% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.68. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 33.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Antero Resources Corporation (AR), starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sold 138,098 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Dec 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,324 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $383,029 with the latest closing price.

AR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -3.06 for the present operating margin and +1.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -8.62. Total capital return value is set at -0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.57. Equity return holds the value -31.90%, with -14.50% for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corporation (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 95.37 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.81. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 41.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.53 and long-term debt to capital is 90.99.

EBITDA value lies at -489.34 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 4.71. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.91 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for Antero Resources Corporation is 7.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.