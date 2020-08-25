Is a Correction Looming Ahead? United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $162.70 and move down -1.47%, while UPS stocks collected 0.03% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/22/20 that The U.S. House Passes a $25 Billion Post Office Bill

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Worth an Investment?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

UPS Market Performance

UPS stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with the monthly jump of 35.49% and a quarterly performance of 65.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.79% for UPS stocks with the simple moving average of 44.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with Standpoint Research repeating the rating for UPS shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for UPS socks in the upcoming period according to Standpoint Research is $72 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS stock at the price of $114, previously predicting the value of $101. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Underperform” rating to UPS stocks, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on April 29, 2020.

UPS Stocks 26.10% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, United Parcel Service, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +32.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +58.01% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UPS went up by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +31.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $150.73. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc. saw 36.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UPS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), starting from Brothers Norman M. Jr, who sold 9,825 shares at the price of $159.15 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 34,971 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., valued at $1,563,605 with the latest closing price.

Gutmann Kathleen M., the Chief Sales & Solutions Off of United Parcel Service, Inc., sold 7,766 shares at the value of $156.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Gutmann Kathleen M. is holding 56,184 shares at the value of $1,217,476 based on the most recent closing price.

UPS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.66 for the present operating margin and +21.77 for gross margin. The net margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at +6.01. Total capital return value is set at 27.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.61. Equity return holds the value 106.20%, with 7.50% for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 862.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 89.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.94 and long-term debt to capital is 741.02.

EBITDA value lies at +2.91 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.47. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.68 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for United Parcel Service, Inc. is 7.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.