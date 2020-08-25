Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.66 and move down -68.3%, while LAUR stocks collected 0.08% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Laureate Education Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Worth an Investment?

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) The 36 Months beta value for LAUR stocks is at 0.89, while 5 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Laureate Education, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $15.25 which is $3.77 above current price. LAUR currently has a short float of 7.41% and public float of 107.85M with average trading volume of 1.04M shares.

LAUR Market Performance

LAUR stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.58% and a quarterly performance of 32.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for LAUR stocks with the simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAUR shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for LAUR socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAUR stock at the price of $13.50. The rating they have provided for LAUR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 8, 2020.

Barrington Research gave “Outperform” rating to LAUR stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 9, 2019.

LAUR Stocks 15.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Laureate Education, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.99% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR went up by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.67. In addition, Laureate Education, Inc. saw -26.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LAUR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR), starting from Charhon Jean-Jacques, who bought 101,118 shares at the price of $8.94 back on May 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 202,922 shares of Laureate Education, Inc., valued at $904,308 with the latest closing price.

HOEHN SARIC RULDOLF CHRISTOPHE, the Director of Laureate Education, Inc., sold 673,278 shares at the value of $17.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that HOEHN SARIC RULDOLF CHRISTOPHE is holding 12,768 shares at the value of $11,694,839 based on the most recent closing price.

LAUR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.05 for the present operating margin and +17.81 for gross margin. The net margin for Laureate Education, Inc. stands at +0.42. Total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return holds the value -9.60%, with -3.90% for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 81.10 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.78. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.82 and long-term debt to capital is 73.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Laureate Education, Inc. is 11.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.