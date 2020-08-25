HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR): Share Surge -8.82% last week: What Happened?

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.98 and move down -465.71%, while HPR stocks collected -8.82% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that HighPoint Resources Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) Worth an Investment?

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) The 36 Months beta value for HPR stocks is at 4.44, while 1 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.59 which is -$0.35 below current price. HPR currently has a short float of 9.78% and public float of 111.29M with average trading volume of 5.72M shares.

HPR Market Performance

HPR stocks went down by -8.82% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.02% and a quarterly performance of 25.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.37% for HPR stocks with the simple moving average of -49.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPR stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for HPR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for HPR socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $56 based on the research report published on March 9, 2020.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPR stock at the price of $1.50, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for HPR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 28, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “ Neutral” rating to HPR stocks, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 10, 2019.

HPR Stocks -3.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, HighPoint Resources Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -82.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -25.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HPR went down by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -71.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.3829. In addition, HighPoint Resources Corporation saw -79.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HPR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.81 for the present operating margin and +13.08 for gross margin. The net margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation stands at -29.79. Total capital return value is set at -0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.32. Equity return holds the value -196.20%, with -70.00% for asset returns.

Based on HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.06 and long-term debt to capital is 71.27.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for HighPoint Resources Corporation is 6.70 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.