Here’s Our Rant About CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

by Daisy Galbraith

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move down -142.5%, while CIT stocks collected -1.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that CIT Leads $162 Million Financing for Texas Solar Plant

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Worth an Investment?

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) The 36 Months beta value for CIT stocks is at 1.88, while 4 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CIT Group Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $26.33 which is $6.14 above current price. CIT currently has a short float of 7.04% and public float of 95.69M with average trading volume of 2.60M shares.

CIT Market Performance

CIT stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of 11.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for CIT stocks with the simple moving average of -32.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CIT shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for CIT socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $64 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIT stock at the price of $29, previously predicting the value of $26. The rating they have provided for CIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 15, 2020.

UBS gave “ Buy” rating to CIT stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 9, 2019.

CIT Stocks -0.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CIT Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.83%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CIT went down by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -54.76% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.70. In addition, CIT Group Inc. saw -55.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CIT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIT Group Inc. (CIT), starting from Stamps Sheila A, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Mar 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,969 shares of CIT Group Inc., valued at $32,240 with the latest closing price.

SPERLING EDWARD K, the EVP & Controller of CIT Group Inc., bought 2,500 shares at the value of $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SPERLING EDWARD K is holding 15,725 shares at the value of $32,189 based on the most recent closing price.

CIT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.90 for the present operating margin. The net margin for CIT Group Inc. stands at +16.75. Total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return holds the value -8.40%, with -0.80% for asset returns.

Based on CIT Group Inc. (CIT), the company’s capital structure generated 126.98 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.94.

