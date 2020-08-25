Growth Myths About Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) You Probably Still Believe

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) went up by 4.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.94 and move down -63.56%, while UMPQ stocks collected -1.40% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Worth an Investment?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) The 36 Months beta value for UMPQ stocks is at 1.26, while 3 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.88 which is $1.42 above current price. UMPQ currently has a short float of 2.30% and public float of 218.37M with average trading volume of 1.78M shares.

UMPQ Market Performance

UMPQ stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.94% and a quarterly performance of -0.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.78% for UMPQ stocks with the simple moving average of -14.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMPQ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UMPQ shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for UMPQ socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on June 19, 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMPQ stock at the price of $21, previously predicting the value of $16. The rating they have provided for UMPQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 2, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave “ Neutral” rating to UMPQ stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 21, 2018.

UMPQ Stocks 5.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Umpqua Holdings Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UMPQ went down by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.41% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.30. In addition, Umpqua Holdings Corporation saw -34.58% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UMPQ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), starting from Shotwell David F, who sold 1,036 shares at the price of $16.77 back on Feb 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 74,638 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, valued at $17,374 with the latest closing price.

Shotwell David F, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, sold 1,569 shares at the value of $17.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Shotwell David F is holding 77,532 shares at the value of $27,505 based on the most recent closing price.

UMPQ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +34.12 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at +25.30. Total capital return value is set at 8.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return holds the value -47.80%, with -5.70% for asset returns.

Based on Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.28.