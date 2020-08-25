Growth Myths About The Walt Disney Company (DIS) You Probably Still Believe

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move down -17.38%, while DIS stocks collected 1.02% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/21/20 that USPS’s New Chief Just Testified. Why It Matters for FedEx and UPS.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth an Investment?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) The 36 Months beta value for DIS stocks is at 1.06, while 14 of the analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for The Walt Disney Company stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $133.77 which is $2.7 above current price. DIS currently has a short float of 1.47% and public float of 1.80B with average trading volume of 13.07M shares.

DIS Market Performance

DIS stocks went up by 1.02% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.12% and a quarterly performance of 8.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.68% for DIS stocks with the simple moving average of 5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DIS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DIS socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $140 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS stock at the price of $146, previously predicting the value of $116. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Cowen gave “ Market Perform” rating to DIS stocks, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on July 16, 2020.

DIS Stocks 9.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Walt Disney Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DIS went up by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.44% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $125.56. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw -9.64% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DIS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Walt Disney Company (DIS), starting from BRAVERMAN ALAN N, who sold 38 shares at the price of $144.45 back on Jan 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 98,922 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $5,489 with the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sold 4 shares at the value of $144.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 34,620 shares at the value of $578 based on the most recent closing price.

DIS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.91 for the present operating margin and +33.54 for gross margin. The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at +15.05. Total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.83. Equity return holds the value -1.20%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.22 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.90 and long-term debt to capital is 42.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for The Walt Disney Company is 5.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.