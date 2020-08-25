GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went up by 9.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.88 and move down -46.01%, while GRWG stocks collected -11.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/22/20 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GrowGeneration Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

GRWG Market Performance

GRWG stocks went down by -11.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 97.52% and a quarterly performance of 123.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 185.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.74% for GRWG stocks with the simple moving average of 170.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GRWG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for GRWG socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave “Buy” rating to GRWG stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 10, 2020.

GRWG Stocks 75.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, GrowGeneration Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 18.34%, while the shares surge at the distance of +104.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +132.63% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG went down by -12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +248.42% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.20. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 249.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GRWG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), starting from LAMIRATO MONTY R, who sold 13,500 shares at the price of $16.78 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 94,541 shares of GrowGeneration Corp., valued at $226,530 with the latest closing price.

Salaman Michael, the President of GrowGeneration Corp., sold 125,000 shares at the value of $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Salaman Michael is holding 1,163,501 shares at the value of $2,066,300 based on the most recent closing price.