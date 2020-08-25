Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) went up by 9.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.35 and move down -26.63%, while GRAF stocks collected 5.95% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/16/20 that The SPAC Market Is Deflating. Here’s Why.

GRAF Market Performance

GRAF stocks went up by 5.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.87% and a quarterly performance of 84.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.81% for GRAF stocks with the simple moving average of 65.90% for the last 200 days.

GRAF Stocks 21.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Graf Industrial Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.86%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, while the shares surge at the distance of +23.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +73.40% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GRAF went up by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +90.85% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.37. In addition, Graf Industrial Corp. saw 88.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GRAF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF), starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 3,181,052 shares at the price of $17.72 back on Jul 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 747,118 shares of Graf Industrial Corp., valued at $56,367,431 with the latest closing price.