Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL): All the Basics You Need to Know

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 8.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.11 and move down -141.61%, while FOSL stocks collected 2.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Worth an Investment?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) The 36 Months beta value for FOSL stocks is at 1.04, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fossil Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.50 which is -$3.34 below current price. FOSL currently has a short float of 26.68% and public float of 46.32M with average trading volume of 2.03M shares.

FOSL Market Performance

FOSL stocks went up by 2.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 50.90% and a quarterly performance of 88.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.85%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.02% for FOSL stocks with the simple moving average of 10.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for FOSL socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOSL stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for FOSL stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on November 7, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Market Perform” rating to FOSL stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 5, 2019.

FOSL Stocks 32.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fossil Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, while the shares surge at the distance of +57.84% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL went up by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -53.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.56. In addition, Fossil Group, Inc. saw -25.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FOSL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL), starting from McKelvey Gregory A, who bought 30,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 950,394 shares of Fossil Group, Inc., valued at $150,000 with the latest closing price.

Frey Martin, the EVP of Fossil Group, Inc., bought 7,000 shares at the value of $5.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Frey Martin is holding 121,805 shares at the value of $38,570 based on the most recent closing price.

FOSL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.75 for the present operating margin and +49.13 for gross margin. The net margin for Fossil Group, Inc. stands at -2.36. Total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return holds the value -30.90%, with -9.00% for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 111.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.79. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.55 and long-term debt to capital is 92.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for Fossil Group, Inc. is 6.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.