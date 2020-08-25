Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM): All the Basics You Need to Know

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move down -145.1%, while EVFM stocks collected -4.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Evofem Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) The 36 Months beta value for EVFM stocks is at 0.25, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.25 which is -$3.06 below current price. EVFM currently has a short float of 4.74% and public float of 80.00M with average trading volume of 4.32M shares.

EVFM Market Performance

EVFM stocks went down by -4.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.44% and a quarterly performance of -47.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.33% for EVFM stocks with the simple moving average of -35.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVFM shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for EVFM socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “Overweight” rating to EVFM stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 16, 2019.

EVFM Stocks 2.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -59.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.88% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM went down by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -40.00% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.06. In addition, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. saw -50.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EVFM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), starting from Rarick Lisa Dale, who bought 5,250 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,250 shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., valued at $15,698 with the latest closing price.

Hall William Walmsley, the Director of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hall William Walmsley is holding 5,000 shares at the value of $14,250 based on the most recent closing price.

EVFM Stock Fundamentals

Based on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.24.