DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/09/2020

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.95 and move down -92.68%, while DRRX stocks collected -12.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that DURECT to Present at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020

DRRX Market Performance

DRRX stocks went down by -12.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.99% and a quarterly performance of -22.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for DRRX stocks with the simple moving average of -2.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DRRX shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for DRRX socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRRX stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for DRRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “Overweight” rating to DRRX stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 18, 2019.

DRRX Stocks -8.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DURECT Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX went down by -12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.89% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.21. In addition, DURECT Corporation saw -46.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DRRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DURECT Corporation (DRRX), starting from Joice Judy R, who sold 57,820 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,747 shares of DURECT Corporation, valued at $141,763 with the latest closing price.

Bleichroeder LP, the 10% Owner of DURECT Corporation, sold 39,388 shares at the value of $2.50 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Bleichroeder LP is holding 26,664,656 shares at the value of $98,525 based on the most recent closing price.

DRRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -64.78 for the present operating margin and +85.99 for gross margin. The net margin for DURECT Corporation stands at -69.60. Total capital return value is set at -42.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.68. Equity return holds the value -7.70%, with -2.30% for asset returns.

Based on DURECT Corporation (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 117.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.66 and long-term debt to capital is 108.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 21.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for DURECT Corporation is 14.53 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.