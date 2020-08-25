Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): All the Basics You Need to Know

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.00 and move down -531.58%, while CIDM stocks collected -27.30% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Cinedigm Network’s Newly Launched So… Real Is Now Available On Free, Live Streaming Service, STIRR

CIDM Market Performance

CIDM stocks went down by -27.30% for the week, with the monthly drop of -43.41% and a quarterly performance of 10.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.14% for CIDM stocks with the simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIDM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CIDM shares by setting it to “Speculative Buy”. The predicted price for CIDM socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIDM stock at the price of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CIDM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 30, 2015.

B. Riley & Co. gave “Buy” rating to CIDM stocks, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on June 27, 2014.

CIDM Stocks -46.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cinedigm Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -84.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, while the shares sank at the distance of -39.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -57.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM went down by -27.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +0.72% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.3625. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw 35.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CIDM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -11.07 for the present operating margin and +32.46 for gross margin. The net margin for Cinedigm Corp. stands at -37.50. Equity return holds the value 109.50%, with -29.20% for asset returns.

EBITDA value lies at -501,000 with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 9.66. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.37 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for Cinedigm Corp. is 0.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.