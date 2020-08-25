Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Loss -18.95% in one Year: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $107.59 and move down -59.72%, while COF stocks collected 0.85% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/20 that Goldman Sachs Vies for GM’s Credit Card, Betting on Connected Cars

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Worth an Investment?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) The 36 Months beta value for COF stocks is at 1.77, while 15 of the analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $80.28 which is $12.41 above current price. COF currently has a short float of 1.08% and public float of 452.64M with average trading volume of 4.01M shares.

COF Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.54% and a quarterly performance of 2.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.95%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.54% for COF stocks with the simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for COF shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for COF socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $40 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF stock at the price of $105, previously predicting the value of $54. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave “ Outperform” rating to COF stocks, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

COF Stocks 3.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Capital One Financial Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, COF went up by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.59% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $65.78. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -34.54% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

COF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), starting from Golden Timothy P, who sold 5,724 shares at the price of $69.11 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,668 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $395,586 with the latest closing price.

WARNER BRADFORD H, the Director of Capital One Financial Corporation, sold 8,410 shares at the value of $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that WARNER BRADFORD H is holding 42,210 shares at the value of $714,850 based on the most recent closing price.

COF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +35.04 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +16.25. Total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return holds the value 10.00%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 69.99 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.17.