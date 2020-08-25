Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.60 and move down -2093.55%, while CEI stocks collected -18.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Provide Update on Continued Process Towards Completing Planned Merger

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) Worth an Investment?

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX: CEI) The 36 Months beta value for CEI stocks is at 1.42, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $781,250.00 which is -$0.62 below current price. CEI currently has a short float of 2.51% and public float of 19.68M with average trading volume of 1.56M shares.

CEI Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -18.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -36.84% and a quarterly performance of -53.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.78% for CEI stocks with the simple moving average of -55.58% for the last 200 days.

CEI Stocks -40.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Camber Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -95.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, while the shares sank at the distance of -33.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -58.67% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CEI went down by -18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -69.46% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7981. In addition, Camber Energy, Inc. saw -67.54% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CEI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1214.36 for the present operating margin and -25.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Camber Energy, Inc. stands at -971.07. Total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.