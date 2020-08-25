Search
Home Business
Business

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.60 and move down -2093.55%, while CEI stocks collected -18.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Provide Update on Continued Process Towards Completing Planned Merger

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) Worth an Investment?

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX: CEI) The 36 Months beta value for CEI stocks is at 1.42, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $781,250.00 which is -$0.62 below current price. CEI currently has a short float of 2.51% and public float of 19.68M with average trading volume of 1.56M shares.

CEI Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -18.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -36.84% and a quarterly performance of -53.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.78% for CEI stocks with the simple moving average of -55.58% for the last 200 days.

CEI Stocks -40.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Camber Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -95.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, while the shares sank at the distance of -33.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -58.67% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CEI went down by -18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -69.46% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7981. In addition, Camber Energy, Inc. saw -67.54% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CEI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1214.36 for the present operating margin and -25.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Camber Energy, Inc. stands at -971.07. Total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)
Next articleColony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Related Articles

Business

What’s Behind The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move...
Trending

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Loss -19.20% in one Year: What’s Next?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.24 and move...
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $278.89 and move down...

Latest Posts

Business

What’s Behind The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move...
View Post
Trending

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Loss -19.20% in one Year: What’s Next?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.24 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $278.89 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Why Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.90 and move down...
View Post
Business

Why Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.80 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $278.89 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $100.18 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Nicola Day - 0
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.99 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $119.71 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

What’s Behind The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.80 and move...
Read more
Business

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.60 and move...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.66 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.65 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.90 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.14 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.03 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)?

Nicola Day - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of LendingClub Corporation (LC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.29 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links