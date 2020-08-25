Buy or Sell XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $100.18 and move down -16.46%, while XPO stocks collected 4.01% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Press Release: XPO Logistics Wins Quest for Quality Awards in Four Categories

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Worth an Investment?

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.22 times of increase in earnings at the present.

XPO Market Performance

XPO stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.54% and a quarterly performance of 6.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.32% for XPO stocks with the simple moving average of 12.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for XPO shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for XPO socks in the upcoming period according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $110 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO stock at the price of $119, previously predicting the value of $112. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 3, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to XPO stocks, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 16, 2020.

XPO Stocks 7.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, XPO Logistics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.94% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XPO went up by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.07% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $81.81. In addition, XPO Logistics, Inc. saw 7.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

XPO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), starting from Robinson Lance A, who sold 12,195 shares at the price of $81.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 55,237 shares of XPO Logistics, Inc., valued at $997,239 with the latest closing price.

Wyshner David B, the Chief Financial Officer of XPO Logistics, Inc., bought 1,500 shares at the value of $67.13 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wyshner David B is holding 1,500 shares at the value of $100,695 based on the most recent closing price.

XPO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.23 for the present operating margin and +15.09 for gross margin. The net margin for XPO Logistics, Inc. stands at +2.29. Total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.45. Equity return holds the value 4.10%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 273.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.16 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.98 and long-term debt to capital is 257.51.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for XPO Logistics, Inc. is 6.53 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.