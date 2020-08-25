Buy or Sell Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) went up by 5.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.33 and move down -376.05%, while WMC stocks collected 6.25% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Worth an Investment?

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) The 36 Months beta value for WMC stocks is at 1.59, while 0 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.88 which is $0.5 above current price. WMC currently has a short float of 6.94% and public float of 60.31M with average trading volume of 1.91M shares.

WMC Market Performance

WMC stocks went up by 6.25% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.25% and a quarterly performance of 7.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.82% for WMC stocks with the simple moving average of -60.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMC stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for WMC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for WMC socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $7 based on the research report published on March 30, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMC stock at the price of $10.50. The rating they have provided for WMC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 18, 2019.

JMP Securities gave “Mkt Perform” rating to WMC stocks, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on July 25, 2017.

WMC Stocks -1.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -78.99% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -18.49% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WMC went up by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -76.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.24. In addition, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation saw -76.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WMC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), starting from Trifon Harris, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Jun 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,303 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, valued at $12,645 with the latest closing price.

Johnson Sean O., the Deputy CIO of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Johnson Sean O. is holding 7,097 shares at the value of $6,690 based on the most recent closing price.

WMC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +59.67 for the present operating margin and +94.54 for gross margin. The net margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stands at +52.29. Total capital return value is set at 1.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return holds the value -97.50%, with -9.20% for asset returns.

Based on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), the company’s capital structure generated 797.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 88.85. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 87.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.53 and long-term debt to capital is 294.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 36.73 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is 1.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.03.