AXT, Inc. (AXTI) rising towards new 52-week high

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.99 and move down -15.86%, while AXTI stocks collected -2.56% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that AXT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Worth an Investment?

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) The 36 Months beta value for AXTI stocks is at 2.01, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AXT, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.03 which is -$5.17 below current price. AXTI currently has a short float of 4.32% and public float of 38.51M with average trading volume of 314.29K shares.

AXTI Market Performance

AXTI stocks went down by -2.56% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.99% and a quarterly performance of -5.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.57% for AXTI stocks with the simple moving average of 23.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for AXTI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AXTI socks in the upcoming period according to Dougherty & Company is based on the research report published on October 3, 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTI stock at the price of $11, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for AXTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26, 2017.

BWS Financial gave “Buy” rating to AXTI stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 27, 2017.

AXTI Stocks 7.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AXT, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI went up by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +80.17% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.93. In addition, AXT, Inc. saw 13.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AXTI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXT, Inc. (AXTI), starting from CHEN JESSE, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $5.33 back on May 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 133,056 shares of AXT, Inc., valued at $53,300 with the latest closing price.

CHANG DAVID C, the Director of AXT, Inc., sold 12,800 shares at the value of $5.48 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that CHANG DAVID C is holding 183,962 shares at the value of $70,144 based on the most recent closing price.

AXTI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.38 for the present operating margin and +29.82 for gross margin. The net margin for AXT, Inc. stands at -3.12. Total capital return value is set at -0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return holds the value -1.60%, with -1.30% for asset returns.

Based on AXT, Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 3.92 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3.34 and long-term debt to capital is 1.46.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for AXT, Inc. is 4.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.