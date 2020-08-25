Apache Corporation (APA) – good time to look at fundamentals

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.77 and move down -133.7%, while APA stocks collected -5.74% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/22/20 that 10 stocks positioned for an ‘abrupt’ rebound when normalcy finally returns — none of them are tech

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Worth an Investment?

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) The 36 Months beta value for APA stocks is at 4.81, while 7 of the analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Apache Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 21 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.12 which is $2.03 above current price. APA currently has a short float of 3.81% and public float of 376.48M with average trading volume of 12.61M shares.

APA Market Performance

APA stocks went down by -5.74% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.80% and a quarterly performance of 13.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.08% for APA stocks with the simple moving average of -17.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for APA socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APA stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $13. The rating they have provided for APA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to APA stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 23, 2020.

APA Stocks 1.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Apache Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.97% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APA went down by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.80% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.27. In addition, Apache Corporation saw -43.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

APA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Apache Corporation (APA), starting from LANNIE P ANTHONY, who bought 32,942 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Apr 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 155,334 shares of Apache Corporation, valued at $187,572 with the latest closing price.

APA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.65 for the present operating margin and +15.36 for gross margin. The net margin for Apache Corporation stands at -56.26. Total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.13. Equity return holds the value -480.10%, with -48.60% for asset returns.

Based on Apache Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.82 and long-term debt to capital is 268.88.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Apache Corporation is 5.60 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.