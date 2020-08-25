Analyzing Future Direction of The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE): Next Earning Report on 08/25/2020

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $95.53 and move down -309.82%, while PLCE stocks collected -15.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Worth an Investment?

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) The 36 Months beta value for PLCE stocks is at 1.96, while 2 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The Children’s Place, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $38.44 which is -$23.31 below current price. PLCE currently has a short float of 40.69% and public float of 13.72M with average trading volume of 954.63K shares.

PLCE Market Performance

PLCE stocks went down by -15.85% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.59% and a quarterly performance of -43.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.16% for PLCE stocks with the simple moving average of -49.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLCE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PLCE shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for PLCE socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLCE stock at the price of $45, previously predicting the value of $38. The rating they have provided for PLCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave “Buy” rating to PLCE stocks, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 3, 2020.

PLCE Stocks -27.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Children’s Place, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -75.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.65% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -50.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PLCE went down by -15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -72.59% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.75. In addition, The Children’s Place, Inc. saw -62.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PLCE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE), starting from BOLAND ELIZABETH J, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $39.19 back on Jun 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,976 shares of The Children’s Place, Inc., valued at $78,380 with the latest closing price.

BACHMAN JOHN E., the Director of The Children’s Place, Inc., bought 3,200 shares at the value of $24.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that BACHMAN JOHN E. is holding 12,348 shares at the value of $79,808 based on the most recent closing price.

PLCE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.47 for the present operating margin and +31.03 for gross margin. The net margin for The Children’s Place, Inc. stands at +3.92. Total capital return value is set at 17.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.02. Equity return holds the value -21.80%, with -3.70% for asset returns.

Based on The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 51.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.48 and long-term debt to capital is 132.62.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for The Children’s Place, Inc. is 55.07 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.