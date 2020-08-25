American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Plans and Analysts Expectations

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.26 and move down -52.57%, while AXL stocks collected -4.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that AAM Supplies New Independent Rear Drive Axles for GM Full Size SUVs

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Worth an Investment?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) The 36 Months beta value for AXL stocks is at 2.77, while 3 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.89 which is $2 above current price. AXL currently has a short float of 6.20% and public float of 111.25M with average trading volume of 1.88M shares.

AXL Market Performance

AXL stocks went down by -4.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly performance of -1.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.52% for AXL stocks with the simple moving average of -0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AXL shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AXL socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 27, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXL stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for AXL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Sector Perform” rating to AXL stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 16, 2020.

AXL Stocks 0.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.14% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AXL went down by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -29.11% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.39. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. saw -31.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AXL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL), starting from MCCASLIN JAMES A, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 76,268 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., valued at $46,846 with the latest closing price.

Parker Herbert K, the Director of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., bought 30,000 shares at the value of $5.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Parker Herbert K is holding 38,711 shares at the value of $171,000 based on the most recent closing price.

AXL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.68 for the present operating margin and +12.26 for gross margin. The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. stands at -7.42. Total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.83. Equity return holds the value -174.10%, with -19.70% for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 385.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 79.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.82 and long-term debt to capital is 379.81.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.68 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is 7.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.