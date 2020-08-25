Search
Home Trending
Trending

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3344.29 and move down -1.11%, while AMZN stocks collected 3.93% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Volume

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth an Investment?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 127.13 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AMZN Market Performance

AMZN stocks went up by 3.93% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.92% and a quarterly performance of 36.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.68% for AMZN stocks with the simple moving average of 45.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMZN shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AMZN socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $3700 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN stock at the price of $4000, previously predicting the value of $3000. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Outperform” rating to AMZN stocks, setting the target price at $4000 in the report published on July 31, 2020.

AMZN Stocks 10.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Amazon.com, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.96% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN went up by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +84.18% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3,172.18. In addition, Amazon.com, Inc. saw 78.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMZN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), starting from Reynolds Shelley, who sold 292 shares at the price of $3173.12 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,989 shares of Amazon.com, Inc., valued at $926,551 with the latest closing price.

McGrath Judith A, the Director of Amazon.com, Inc., sold 304 shares at the value of $3173.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that McGrath Judith A is holding 2,324 shares at the value of $964,628 based on the most recent closing price.

AMZN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.26 for the present operating margin and +40.99 for gross margin. The net margin for Amazon.com, Inc. stands at +4.13. Total capital return value is set at 12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return holds the value 20.50%, with 5.80% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 124.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.21 and long-term debt to capital is 101.84.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.40 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Amazon.com, Inc. is 15.27 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Previous articleSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Companies

– 8.89 – 9.285: is It Good Range to Buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.82 and...
Business

Analyzing Future Direction of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.58 and...
Trending

Will Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.49 and move down...

Latest Posts

Companies

– 8.89 – 9.285: is It Good Range to Buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.82 and...
View Post
Business

Analyzing Future Direction of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.58 and...
View Post
Trending

Will Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.49 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI): Share Surge -2.98% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.45 and...
View Post
Companies

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.53

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $91.99 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI): Share Surge -2.98% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.45 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/04/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.74 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $138.80 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) rising towards new 52-week high

Melissa Arnold - 0
Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.10 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Analyzing Future Direction of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.58 and...
Read more
Business

Is Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $153.00

Denise Gardner - 0
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $116.39 and move...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Jump 0.30%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $77.73 and move...
Read more
Business

What Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.08 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.84 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

– 8.89 – 9.285: is It Good Range to Buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.82 and...
Read more
Companies

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.53

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $91.99 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.27%

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $65.95 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Myths About SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.96 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.29 and...
Read more

Quick Links