– 49.96 – 53.70: is It Good Range to Buy PVH Corp. (PVH)?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) went up by 7.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $108.06 and move down -101.38%, while PVH stocks collected -1.83% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth an Investment?

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) The 36 Months beta value for PVH stocks is at 2.15, while 10 of the analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for PVH Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $58.75 which is $5.09 above current price. PVH currently has a short float of 6.52% and public float of 70.36M with average trading volume of 1.70M shares.

PVH Market Performance

PVH stocks went down by -1.83% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.15% and a quarterly performance of 7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.13% for PVH stocks with the simple moving average of -19.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PVH shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for PVH socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $64 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH stock at the price of $30, previously predicting the value of $95. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Outperform” rating to PVH stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

PVH Stocks 8.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PVH Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.45%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PVH went down by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $51.71. In addition, PVH Corp. saw -48.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PVH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH Corp. (PVH), starting from NASELLA HENRY, who bought 6,250 shares at the price of $80.37 back on Sep 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,250 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $502,293 with the latest closing price.

CHIRICO EMANUEL, the Chairman & CEO of PVH Corp., bought 191 shares at the value of $74.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that CHIRICO EMANUEL is holding 417,542 shares at the value of $14,254 based on the most recent closing price.

PVH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.62 for the present operating margin and +54.15 for gross margin. The net margin for PVH Corp. stands at +4.21. Total capital return value is set at 5.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.47. Equity return holds the value -13.70%, with -5.70% for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp. (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.06 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.13 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.69 and long-term debt to capital is 72.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for PVH Corp. is 12.63 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.