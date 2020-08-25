– 27.95 – 29.02: is It Good Range to Buy Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.89 and move down -41.73%, while HOG stocks collected 2.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/14/20 that Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz Scoops Up Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Worth an Investment?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.88 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HOG Market Performance

HOG stocks went up by 2.23% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of 16.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.19% for HOG stocks with the simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HOG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for HOG socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $36 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG stock at the price of $31, previously predicting the value of $24. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Outperform” rating to HOG stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 14, 2020.

HOG Stocks 8.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Harley-Davidson, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HOG went up by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.14% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.41. In addition, Harley-Davidson, Inc. saw -22.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HOG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), starting from ZEITZ JOCHEN, who bought 71,450 shares at the price of $27.86 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 222,920 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc., valued at $1,990,833 with the latest closing price.

Thomas James Darrell, the VP – Interim CFO and Treasurer of Harley-Davidson, Inc., sold 2,228 shares at the value of $25.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Thomas James Darrell is holding 21,544 shares at the value of $57,616 based on the most recent closing price.

HOG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.44 for the present operating margin and +31.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at +7.90. Total capital return value is set at 5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return holds the value 4.50%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 416.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.63. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 71.32 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 18.23 and long-term debt to capital is 286.55.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is 2.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.