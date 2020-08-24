Search
XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect?

by Daisy Galbraith

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.82 and move down -224.26%, while XSPA stocks collected -11.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that XpresSpa Group Announces the Opening of XpresCheck(TM) COVID-19 Testing Facility at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal B on August 17, 2020

XSPA Market Performance

XSPA stocks went down by -11.97% for the week, with the monthly drop of -24.86% and a quarterly performance of 3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.72% for XSPA stocks with the simple moving average of 8.62% for the last 200 days.

XSPA Stocks -30.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XSPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, XpresSpa Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -69.16% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, while the shares sank at the distance of -21.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -34.93% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XSPA went down by -11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -24.44% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.58. In addition, XpresSpa Group, Inc. saw 34.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

XSPA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA), starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sold 4,000,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Apr 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,759,173 shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc., valued at $1,510,000 with the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Former director and 10% owner of XpresSpa Group, Inc., sold 112,020 shares at the value of $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 5,750 shares at the value of $43,688 based on the most recent closing price.

