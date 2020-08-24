Will Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Remain Competitive?

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.22 and move down -103.84%, while ALK stocks collected -5.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Alaska Airlines and sustainable, essential oils brand EO introduce “air-omatherapy” at 30,000 feet

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Worth an Investment?

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.56 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ALK Market Performance

ALK stocks went down by -5.97% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly performance of 14.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.77% for ALK stocks with the simple moving average of -24.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for ALK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ALK socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $45 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK stock at the price of $45. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to ALK stocks, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on April 28, 2020.

ALK Stocks -2.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Alaska Air Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALK went down by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -50.36% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.09. In addition, Alaska Air Group, Inc. saw -47.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ALK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), starting from HARRISON ANDREW R, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $39.02 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,005 shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc., valued at $97,547 with the latest closing price.

BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, the VP & CONTROLLER of Alaska Air Group, Inc., bought 570 shares at the value of $34.92 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL is holding 5,291 shares at the value of $19,904 based on the most recent closing price.

ALK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.75 for the present operating margin and +22.69 for gross margin. The net margin for Alaska Air Group, Inc. stands at +8.76. Total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.40. Equity return holds the value 18.60%, with 5.90% for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 14.36 and long-term debt to capital is 62.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for Alaska Air Group, Inc. is 25.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.