Search
Home Business
Business

Will Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.22 and move down -103.84%, while ALK stocks collected -5.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Alaska Airlines and sustainable, essential oils brand EO introduce “air-omatherapy” at 30,000 feet

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Worth an Investment?

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.56 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ALK Market Performance

ALK stocks went down by -5.97% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly performance of 14.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.77% for ALK stocks with the simple moving average of -24.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for ALK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ALK socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $45 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK stock at the price of $45. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to ALK stocks, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on April 28, 2020.

ALK Stocks -2.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Alaska Air Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALK went down by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -50.36% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.09. In addition, Alaska Air Group, Inc. saw -47.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ALK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), starting from HARRISON ANDREW R, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $39.02 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,005 shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc., valued at $97,547 with the latest closing price.

BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, the VP & CONTROLLER of Alaska Air Group, Inc., bought 570 shares at the value of $34.92 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL is holding 5,291 shares at the value of $19,904 based on the most recent closing price.

ALK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.75 for the present operating margin and +22.69 for gross margin. The net margin for Alaska Air Group, Inc. stands at +8.76. Total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.40. Equity return holds the value 18.60%, with 5.90% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 14.36 and long-term debt to capital is 62.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for Alaska Air Group, Inc. is 25.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Previous articleEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG): Share Surge -4.74% last week: What Happened?
Next articleAnalyzing Future Direction of Magnite, Inc. (MGNI): Next Earning Report on 10/28/2020

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $159.01 and...
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.47 and...
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Nicola Day - 0
UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.25 and move down...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $159.01 and...
View Post
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.47 and...
View Post
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Nicola Day - 0
UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.25 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Growth Curve Analysis: Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) slid -1.59% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $173.56 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

– 6.50 – 6.775: is It Good Range to Buy GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)?

Denise Gardner - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $159.01 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.50 – 6.775: is It Good Range to Buy GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)?

Denise Gardner - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.63

Melissa Arnold - 0
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.42 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why The Cato Corporation (CATO) Is in Such attractive Condition: Fell -21.52%

Nicola Day - 0
The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) went down by -21.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.73 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went up by 6.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.45 and...
Read more

Business

Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Nicola Day - 0
UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.25 and move down...
Read more
Business

Will Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.22 and...
Read more
Business

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $35.81 and move down...
Read more
Business

Price Trends About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $289.41 and move...
Read more
Business

Technical Traders Must Watch Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.44 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.47 and...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of Magnite, Inc. (MGNI): Next Earning Report on 10/28/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.11 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Is TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $18.00

Denise Gardner - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.31 and move down...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Jump 0.25%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.90 and move...
Read more
Companies

What Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.90 and move...
Read more

Quick Links