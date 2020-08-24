Search
Will AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.65 and move down -40.26%, while AGNC stocks collected 0.94% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for August 2020 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $14.84 per Common Share as of July 31, 2020

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Worth an Investment?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) The 36 Months beta value for AGNC stocks is at 0.92, while 10 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.92 which is $0.91 above current price. AGNC currently has a short float of 2.93% and public float of 553.67M with average trading volume of 9.07M shares.

AGNC Market Performance

AGNC stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.85% and a quarterly performance of 6.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for AGNC stocks with the simple moving average of -6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AGNC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AGNC socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $110 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24, 2020.

Maxim Group gave “ Buy” rating to AGNC stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 4, 2020.

AGNC Stocks 4.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AGNC Investment Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.70% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.83%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.10% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC went up by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -17.49% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.75. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -20.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AGNC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), starting from Davis Morris A., who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $12.47 back on May 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 33,423 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $49,860 with the latest closing price.

Kain Gary D, the Director, CEO, and CIO of AGNC Investment Corp., bought 189,188 shares at the value of $12.60 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Kain Gary D is holding 892,000 shares at the value of $2,383,390 based on the most recent closing price.

AGNC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +63.59 for the present operating margin and +100.00 for gross margin. The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at +63.59. Total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.15. Equity return holds the value -10.00%, with -0.90% for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 896.23 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 89.96. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 87.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.32 and long-term debt to capital is 26.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 99.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.07 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01.

Quick Links