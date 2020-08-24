Why ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went up by 19.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.18 and move down -220.09%, while THMO stocks collected -21.78% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 and Provides Corporate Update

THMO Market Performance

THMO stocks went down by -21.78% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.40% and a quarterly performance of -43.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.84% for THMO stocks with the simple moving average of -11.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THMO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for THMO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for THMO socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $9.50 based on the research report published on May 23, 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THMO stock at the price of $9.50. The rating they have provided for THMO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22, 2015.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to THMO stocks, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17, 2015.

THMO Stocks -13.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.17% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.56% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, THMO went up by +15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -7.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.84. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. saw -15.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

THMO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO), starting from Xu Xiaochun, who bought 683,824 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Dec 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 683,824 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., valued at $2,277,134 with the latest closing price.