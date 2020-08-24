Why The Cato Corporation (CATO) Is in Such attractive Condition: Fell -21.52%

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) went down by -21.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.73 and move down -204.01%, while CATO stocks collected -20.47% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Cato Reports 2Q Net Loss

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Worth an Investment?

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.45 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CATO Market Performance

CATO stocks went down by -20.47% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.58% and a quarterly performance of -36.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.87% for CATO stocks with the simple moving average of -49.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CATO stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CATO shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CATO socks in the upcoming period according to MKM Partners is $37 based on the research report published on May 23, 2016.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CATO stock at the price of $35, previously predicting the value of $36. The rating they have provided for CATO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18, 2016.

MKM Partners gave “Neutral” rating to CATO stocks, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 23, 2015.

CATO Stocks -17.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Cato Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -26.75% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CATO went down by -20.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -64.26% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.76. In addition, The Cato Corporation saw -62.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CATO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.52 for the present operating margin and +36.46 for gross margin. The net margin for The Cato Corporation stands at +4.19. Total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return holds the value 11.00%, with 5.30% for asset returns.

Based on The Cato Corporation (CATO), the company’s capital structure generated 66.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1,286.79 and long-term debt to capital is 46.50.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for The Cato Corporation is 30.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.