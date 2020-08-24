Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $50.54 and move down -38.39%, while EXC stocks collected -3.72% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that ComEd Increasing Electrification of Vehicle Fleet

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Worth an Investment?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.46 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EXC Market Performance

EXC stocks went down by -3.72% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.49% and a quarterly performance of -0.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for EXC stocks with the simple moving average of -10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EXC shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for EXC socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC stock at the price of $39. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 24, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Buy” rating to EXC stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 20, 2020.

EXC Stocks -3.15% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Exelon Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.02% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EXC went down by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -18.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.88. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -19.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EXC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.43 for the present operating margin and +17.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +8.72. Total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return holds the value 8.20%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 122.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.97. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.55 and long-term debt to capital is 102.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.53 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for Exelon Corporation is 5.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.