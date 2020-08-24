Why Investors Need To Watch Ayro, Inc. (AYRO)?

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.75 and move down -173.44%, while AYRO stocks collected -14.44% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that AYRO Inc. Announces Deployment to Major Military Hospital of Zero-Emissions Club Car 411

AYRO Market Performance

AYRO stocks went down by -14.44% for the week, with the monthly drop of -33.19% and a quarterly performance of -46.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.52% for AYRO stocks with the simple moving average of -10.25% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Stocks -18.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ayro, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, while the shares sank at the distance of -29.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.96% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO went down by -14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +0.79% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.01. In addition, Ayro, Inc. saw -27.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.