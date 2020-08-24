Search
Why FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -1.35%

by Nicola Day

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.50 and move down -19.86%, while FCEL stocks collected 6.96% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Autoweb Inc, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Nio Inc, Hertz Global Holdings, or FuelCell Energy?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Worth an Investment?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) The 36 Months beta value for FCEL stocks is at 2.14, while 0 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for FuelCell Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.42 which is -$0.5 below current price. FCEL currently has a short float of 19.89% and public float of 205.69M with average trading volume of 16.39M shares.

FCEL Market Performance

FCEL stocks went up by 6.96% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.61% and a quarterly performance of 47.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 746.38%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.17% for FCEL stocks with the simple moving average of 56.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for FCEL shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for FCEL socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $150 based on the research report published on June 12, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL stock at the price of $150. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave “ Sell” rating to FCEL stocks, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on January 23, 2020.

FCEL Stocks 11.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, FuelCell Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.51% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL went up by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +989.96% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.67. In addition, FuelCell Energy, Inc. saw 16.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FCEL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -76.65 for the present operating margin and -1.50 for gross margin. The net margin for FuelCell Energy, Inc. stands at -132.90. Total capital return value is set at -17.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.40. Equity return holds the value -147.10%, with -27.30% for asset returns.

Based on FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 91.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.05 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.38 and long-term debt to capital is 132.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for FuelCell Energy, Inc. is 3.57 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

