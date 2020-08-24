Search
Why EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

by Ethane Eddington

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $89.54 and move down -106.36%, while EOG stocks collected -9.55% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/13/20 that Investors Are Betting Big Against 5 Oil-and-Gas Companies

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Worth an Investment?

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.08 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EOG Market Performance

EOG stocks went down by -9.55% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.18% and a quarterly performance of -17.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.51% for EOG stocks with the simple moving average of -26.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EOG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for EOG socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $65 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG stock at the price of $65. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 23, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “ Peer Perform” rating to EOG stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 15, 2020.

EOG Stocks -11.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, EOG Resources, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.54% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.17% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EOG went down by -9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.37% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $47.67. In addition, EOG Resources, Inc. saw -48.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EOG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), starting from CRISP CHARLES R, who sold 420 shares at the price of $86.49 back on Jan 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 48,742 shares of EOG Resources, Inc., valued at $36,328 with the latest closing price.

TEXTOR DONALD F, the Director of EOG Resources, Inc., sold 416 shares at the value of $86.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that TEXTOR DONALD F is holding 129,968 shares at the value of $35,831 based on the most recent closing price.

EOG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.09 for the present operating margin and +28.65 for gross margin. The net margin for EOG Resources, Inc. stands at +16.02. Total capital return value is set at 13.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.77. Equity return holds the value 1.70%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 27.61 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 16.12 and long-term debt to capital is 21.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for EOG Resources, Inc. is 7.60 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

