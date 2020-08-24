Why Do Investors Care About Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.26 and move down -60.22%, while WAFD stocks collected -3.34% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Washington Federal Announces 22 Cent Per Share Cash Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Worth an Investment?

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.61 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WAFD Market Performance

WAFD stocks went down by -3.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.44% and a quarterly performance of -4.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.67% for WAFD stocks with the simple moving average of -19.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAFD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WAFD shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for WAFD socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $36 based on the research report published on February 19, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAFD stock at the price of $26, previously predicting the value of $23. The rating they have provided for WAFD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 18, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Sector Perform” rating to WAFD stocks, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 21, 2016.

WAFD Stocks -3.72% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Washington Federal, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.54% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD went down by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.62% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.03. In addition, Washington Federal, Inc. saw -34.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WAFD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD), starting from Beatty Vincent L, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $23.60 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 62,856 shares of Washington Federal, Inc., valued at $23,600 with the latest closing price.

KELLEY THOMAS J, the Director of Washington Federal, Inc., bought 1,078 shares at the value of $23.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that KELLEY THOMAS J is holding 26,406 shares at the value of $24,988 based on the most recent closing price.

WAFD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.44 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Washington Federal, Inc. stands at +28.62. Total capital return value is set at 6.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return holds the value 10.20%, with 1.20% for asset returns.

Based on Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD), the company’s capital structure generated 110.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.53.