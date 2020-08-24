Why Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) Is in Such attractive Condition: Fell -12.77%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) went down by -12.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.04 and move down -85.37%, while COCP stocks collected -14.58% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Cocrystal Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Antiviral Programs

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Worth an Investment?

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) The 36 Months beta value for COCP stocks is at 0.02, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.00 which is -$1.64 below current price. COCP currently has a short float of 0.71% and public float of 32.23M with average trading volume of 4.82M shares.

COCP Market Performance

COCP stocks went down by -14.58% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.03% and a quarterly performance of 70.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.20%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.34% for COCP stocks with the simple moving average of 63.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COCP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for COCP socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

COCP Stocks -6.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, while the shares sank at the distance of -17.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +56.19% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, COCP went down by -14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +116.30% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.9665. In addition, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. saw 230.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

COCP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -35.09 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stands at -733.84. Total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.31. Equity return holds the value -126.70%, with -119.00% for asset returns.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.08. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 2.86 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -121.21 and long-term debt to capital is 2.09.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.39 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is 20.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.