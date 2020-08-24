Search
Why A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

by Denise Gardner

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) went up by 4.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.21 and move down -8.61%, while ATEN stocks collected -3.56% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that A10 Networks Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ATEN Market Performance

ATEN stocks went down by -3.56% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.99% and a quarterly performance of 22.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.15% for ATEN stocks with the simple moving average of 24.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for ATEN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ATEN socks in the upcoming period according to Sidoti is $11 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEN stock at the price of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ATEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16, 2019.

Dougherty & Company gave “ Neutral” rating to ATEN stocks, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on March 23, 2018.

ATEN Stocks 12.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, A10 Networks, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +28.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN went up by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.36. In addition, A10 Networks, Inc. saw 18.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ATEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN), starting from Reiss Gunter, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $7.30 back on Jul 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 153,158 shares of A10 Networks, Inc., valued at $21,900 with the latest closing price.

Constantino Thomas, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of A10 Networks, Inc., sold 15,622 shares at the value of $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Constantino Thomas is holding 213,252 shares at the value of $103,886 based on the most recent closing price.

