What’s Behind Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Volatile Ride?

by Nicola Day

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -4.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.94 and move down -161.11%, while SCON stocks collected -24.20% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/24/20 that Superconductor Technologies Regained Compliance With Nasdaq Equity Rule

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) Worth an Investment?

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) The 36 Months beta value for SCON stocks is at 0.95, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.00 which is -$0.36 below current price. SCON currently has a short float of 4.39% and public float of 27.51M with average trading volume of 3.73M shares.

SCON Market Performance

SCON stocks went down by -24.20% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.79% and a quarterly performance of 3.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.32% for SCON stocks with the simple moving average of 28.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCON stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for SCON shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SCON socks in the upcoming period according to Rodman & Renshaw is $3 based on the research report published on April 6, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCON stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for SCON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30, 2016.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “ Buy” rating to SCON stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 11, 2015.

SCON Stocks -20.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Superconductor Technologies Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, while the shares sank at the distance of -16.85% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -22.96% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SCON went down by -24.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +70.56% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4812. In addition, Superconductor Technologies Inc. saw 97.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SCON Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1704.22 for the present operating margin and -553.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Superconductor Technologies Inc. stands at -1693.39. Total capital return value is set at -221.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.68. Equity return holds the value -378.70%, with -247.90% for asset returns.

Based on Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), the company’s capital structure generated 10.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 9.18.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.48 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for Superconductor Technologies Inc. is 3.17 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Quick Links