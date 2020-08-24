What Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $71.48 and move down -8.76%, while CTSH stocks collected -1.81% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Cognizant Named a Healthcare Payer Operations Leader by Everest Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Worth an Investment?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.22 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CTSH Market Performance

CTSH stocks went down by -1.81% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.86% and a quarterly performance of 27.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.25% for CTSH stocks with the simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH stock at the price of $69. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30, 2020.

Wedbush gave “ Outperform” rating to CTSH stocks, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 16, 2020.

CTSH Stocks 8.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH went down by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +6.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $66.75. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 5.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CTSH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), starting from Telesmanic Robert, who sold 812 shares at the price of $67.50 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,684 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $54,813 with the latest closing price.

fox John nelson JR, the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sold 6,140 shares at the value of $67.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that fox John nelson JR is holding 40,687 shares at the value of $415,494 based on the most recent closing price.

CTSH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.89 for the present operating margin and +33.60 for gross margin. The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +10.98. Total capital return value is set at 21.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.95. Equity return holds the value 15.00%, with 9.60% for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.52 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 102.54 and long-term debt to capital is 13.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.97 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 4.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.