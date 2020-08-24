Walk through Financial Numbers of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) went down by -14.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $37.12 and move down -258.65%, while PVAC stocks collected -24.89% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Penn Virginia Announces Retirement of John A. Brooks and Appointment of Darrin J. Henke as President, CEO and Director

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) Worth an Investment?

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.24 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PVAC Market Performance

PVAC stocks went down by -24.89% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.92% and a quarterly performance of 35.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.32% for PVAC stocks with the simple moving average of -29.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVAC stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for PVAC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PVAC socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $15 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVAC stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for PVAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 24, 2020.

Imperial Capital gave “Outperform” rating to PVAC stocks, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 13, 2019.

PVAC Stocks -5.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Penn Virginia Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.72% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PVAC went down by -24.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -62.53% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.89. In addition, Penn Virginia Corporation saw -65.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PVAC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), starting from Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, who sold 597,131 shares at the price of $17.86 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,132,251 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation, valued at $10,664,318 with the latest closing price.

Brooks John A, the President and CEO of Penn Virginia Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $14.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brooks John A is holding 33,488 shares at the value of $14,205 based on the most recent closing price.

PVAC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +38.24 for the present operating margin and +43.43 for gross margin. The net margin for Penn Virginia Corporation stands at +14.85. Total capital return value is set at 17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return holds the value 21.80%, with 9.60% for asset returns.

Based on Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.73. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.81 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.55 and long-term debt to capital is 107.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.12 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for Penn Virginia Corporation is 6.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.