Walk through Financial Numbers of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went down by -5.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.79 and move down -139.65%, while INO stocks collected -4.63% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Worth an Investment?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) The 36 Months beta value for INO stocks is at 1.30, while 2 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.38 which is $4.9 above current price. INO currently has a short float of 23.39% and public float of 164.19M with average trading volume of 32.95M shares.

INO Market Performance

INO stocks went down by -4.63% for the week, with the monthly drop of -42.64% and a quarterly performance of 0.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 513.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.07% for INO stocks with the simple moving average of 39.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for INO shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for INO socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “ Neutral” rating to INO stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

INO Stocks -31.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, while the shares sank at the distance of -35.65% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.76% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, INO went down by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +457.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.70. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 327.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

INO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), starting from Humeau Laurent, who sold 19,467 shares at the price of $19.06 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 43,966 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $371,004 with the latest closing price.

Kim Jong Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 100,000 shares at the value of $21.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Kim Jong Joseph is holding 1,188,313 shares at the value of $2,113,450 based on the most recent closing price.

INO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2855.31 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -2902.75. Total capital return value is set at -122.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.11. Equity return holds the value -217.80%, with -82.40% for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,896.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 96.66. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 65.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -14.77 and long-term debt to capital is 2,836.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 82.13 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.