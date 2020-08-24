Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.18 and move down -29.23%, while WNC stocks collected -1.57% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Worth an Investment?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) The 36 Months beta value for WNC stocks is at 2.00, while 2 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Wabash National Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.30 which is $0.78 above current price. WNC currently has a short float of 22.05% and public float of 52.17M with average trading volume of 690.90K shares.

WNC Market Performance

WNC stocks went down by -1.57% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.75% and a quarterly performance of 39.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.50% for WNC stocks with the simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WNC shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for WNC socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on November 21, 2019.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNC stock at the price of $19. The rating they have provided for WNC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 31, 2019.

Stifel gave “Hold” rating to WNC stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 1, 2018.

WNC Stocks 11.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Wabash National Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.34% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WNC went down by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -16.09% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.38. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw -14.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WNC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Wabash National Corporation (WNC), starting from Boss John G., who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $8.68 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 59,625 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $86,800 with the latest closing price.

Boss John G., the Director of Wabash National Corporation, bought 5,000 shares at the value of $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Boss John G. is holding 49,625 shares at the value of $47,000 based on the most recent closing price.

WNC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.26 for the present operating margin and +12.43 for gross margin. The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +3.86. Total capital return value is set at 14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return holds the value -13.80%, with -5.00% for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corporation (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.31 and long-term debt to capital is 89.41.

EBITDA value lies at +18.23 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.43. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for Wabash National Corporation is 12.46 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.