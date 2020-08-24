Search
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $68.68 and move down -93.68%, while VNO stocks collected -0.34% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/11/20 that After 150 days of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are the best- and worst-performing stocks

VNO Market Performance

VNO stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.59% and a quarterly performance of 3.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for VNO stocks with the simple moving average of -27.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VNO shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for VNO socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on May 28, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO stock at the price of $35, previously predicting the value of $37. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 6, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to VNO stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

VNO Stocks -3.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vornado Realty Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.75% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VNO went down by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -45.75% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $35.49. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -46.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VNO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), starting from Helman William W, who bought 10,200 shares at the price of $48.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $497,113 with the latest closing price.

Langer Barry, the EVP – Dev. Co-Head of R.E. of Vornado Realty Trust, sold 4,255 shares at the value of $66.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Langer Barry is holding 11,966 shares at the value of $283,434 based on the most recent closing price.

VNO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +64.48 for the present operating margin and +75.25 for gross margin. The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at +59.15. Total capital return value is set at 20.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.49. Equity return holds the value 5.50%, with 1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 131.01 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.36 and long-term debt to capital is 111.84.

EBITDA value lies at 389.23 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.02. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.19 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Vornado Realty Trust is 5.76 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30.

Quick Links