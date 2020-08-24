Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) set up for great things

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $176.19 and move down -2.14%, while VAR stocks collected -0.38% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.57 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VAR stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 33.54% and a quarterly performance of 49.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.58% for VAR stocks with the simple moving average of 32.88% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VAR shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for VAR socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $212 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAR stock at the price of $177.50, previously predicting the value of $150. The rating they have provided for VAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 6, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “ In-line” rating to VAR stocks, setting the target price at $177.50 in the report published on August 3, 2020.

After a stumble in the market that brought VAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +35.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +52.32% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VAR went down by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +39.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $164.12. In addition, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. saw 21.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR), starting from KENNEDY KOLLEEN T, who sold 400 shares at the price of $173.18 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 27,118 shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., valued at $69,271 with the latest closing price.

KENNEDY KOLLEEN T, the Pres. Proton Solutions, CGO of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., sold 7,344 shares at the value of $173.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KENNEDY KOLLEEN T is holding 27,118 shares at the value of $1,272,766 based on the most recent closing price.

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.49 for the present operating margin and +43.32 for gross margin. The net margin for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. stands at +9.05. Total capital return value is set at 26.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return holds the value 14.20%, with 6.10% for asset returns.

Based on Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is 2.92 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.