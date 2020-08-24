United States Steel Corporation (X) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.52 and move down -93.34%, while X stocks collected -3.59% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Worth an Investment?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) The 36 Months beta value for X stocks is at 2.52, while 0 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for United States Steel Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.42 which is -$1.43 below current price. X currently has a short float of 22.88% and public float of 219.07M with average trading volume of 13.92M shares.

X Market Performance

X stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.30% and a quarterly performance of 1.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.90% for X stocks with the simple moving average of -16.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for X shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for X socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $6 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X stock at the price of $10, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 30, 2020.

Goldman gave “Sell” rating to X stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14, 2020.

X Stocks -2.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, United States Steel Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.84% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, X went down by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.67% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.56. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -34.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

X Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at United States Steel Corporation (X), starting from Girsky Stephen J, who bought 700 shares at the price of $13.48 back on Nov 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 39,910 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $9,434 with the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Director of United States Steel Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $13.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 5,477 shares at the value of $13,130 based on the most recent closing price.

X Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.22 for the present operating margin and +2.01 for gross margin. The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at -4.87. Total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.74. Equity return holds the value -44.30%, with -14.60% for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 94.77 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.66. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.41 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.14 and long-term debt to capital is 92.96.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.39 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for United States Steel Corporation is 9.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.