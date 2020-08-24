Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.85 and move down -1231.46%, while WLL stocks collected -4.34% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Whiting Petroleum Announces Expected Appointment of Lynn Peterson as Chief Executive Officer to Progress the Strategic Groundwork of Bradley J. Holly, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) Worth an Investment?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) The 36 Months beta value for WLL stocks is at 4.29, while 0 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.77 which is -$0.89 below current price. WLL currently has a short float of 35.56% and public float of 90.98M with average trading volume of 12.01M shares.

WLL Market Performance

WLL stocks went down by -4.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.42% and a quarterly performance of -2.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.77% for WLL stocks with the simple moving average of -67.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WLL shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for WLL socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $65 based on the research report published on March 31, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLL stock at the price of $65. The rating they have provided for WLL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Underweight” rating to WLL stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 24, 2020.

WLL Stocks -20.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Whiting Petroleum Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -92.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.75% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -44.03% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WLL went down by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -88.10% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.9184. In addition, Whiting Petroleum Corporation saw -87.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WLL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), starting from Doty Philip Edward, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,975 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, valued at $1,145 with the latest closing price.

WLL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.34 for the present operating margin and +12.77 for gross margin. The net margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stands at -15.34. Total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.46. Equity return holds the value -207.80%, with -73.80% for asset returns.

Based on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), the company’s capital structure generated 71.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.36 and long-term debt to capital is 70.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 5.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.