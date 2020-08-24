Search
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

by Ethane Eddington

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $35.81 and move down -51.03%, while TRMK stocks collected -3.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Trustmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Worth an Investment?

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.76 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TRMK Market Performance

TRMK stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.50% and a quarterly performance of 4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.88% for TRMK stocks with the simple moving average of -14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMK shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for TRMK socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $13 based on the research report published on July 30, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMK stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for TRMK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 20, 2019.

Raymond James gave “ Underperform” rating to TRMK stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 7, 2019.

TRMK Stocks 1.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Trustmark Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TRMK went down by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.62% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.53. In addition, Trustmark Corporation saw -31.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TRMK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Trustmark Corporation (TRMK), starting from PUCKETT RICHARD H, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $22.71 back on May 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,802 shares of Trustmark Corporation, valued at $113,525 with the latest closing price.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B, the Director of Trustmark Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $20.52 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that BAKER ADOLPHUS B is holding 36,899 shares at the value of $20,520 based on the most recent closing price.

TRMK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +25.64 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Trustmark Corporation stands at +22.20. Total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.62. Equity return holds the value 7.80%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Trustmark Corporation (TRMK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.78.

Quick Links