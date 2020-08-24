TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.84 and move down -223.08%, while TAT stocks collected 3.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that MERGER ALERT – MR, SBPH, and TAT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) Worth an Investment?

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX: TAT) The 36 Months beta value for TAT stocks is at 1.39, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. TAT currently has a short float of 2.08% and public float of 32.01M with average trading volume of 2.41M shares.

TAT Market Performance

TAT stocks went up by 3.20% for the week, with the monthly drop of -39.79% and a quarterly performance of 7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.06% for TAT stocks with the simple moving average of -19.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAT stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for TAT shares by setting it to “Speculative Buy”. The predicted price for TAT socks in the upcoming period according to TD Securities is $95 based on the research report published on September 9, 2016.

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAT stock at the price of $95. The rating they have provided for TAT stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on November 11, 2013.

Global Hunter Securities gave “ Buy” rating to TAT stocks, setting the target price at $2.60 in the report published on November 11, 2011.

TAT Stocks -15.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -69.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 19.36%, while the shares sank at the distance of -30.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.46% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TAT went up by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.76% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.3055. In addition, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. saw -47.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TAT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT), starting from Mitchell Noah Malone III, who bought 7,363,053 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Dec 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 12,833,563 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., valued at $2,769,244 with the latest closing price.

TAT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +37.23 for the present operating margin and +54.72 for gross margin. The net margin for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stands at -7.96. Total capital return value is set at 32.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.34.

Based on TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.16. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.35 and long-term debt to capital is 37.69.

EBITDA value lies at +765,000 with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.52. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is 3.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.