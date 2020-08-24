Search
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Melissa Arnold

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) went up by 13.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.67 and move down -2.42%, while SHLL stocks collected 22.33% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Hyliion and Dana Join Forces with Idealease to Demonstrate Hybrid System for Class 8 Vehicles

SHLL Market Performance

SHLL stocks went up by 22.33% for the week, with the monthly jump of 49.55% and a quarterly performance of 202.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.95% for SHLL stocks with the simple moving average of 165.94% for the last 200 days.

SHLL Stocks 60.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.58%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, while the shares surge at the distance of +76.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +230.34% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SHLL went up by +22.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +239.37% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.71. In addition, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. saw 199.40% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SHLL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL), starting from Polar Asset Management Partner, who sold 1,550,000 shares at the price of $13.84 back on Jun 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,298,253 shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp., valued at $21,446,000 with the latest closing price.

